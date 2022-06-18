After a night when temperatures stayed at 70 or above, as winds occasionally were clocked gusting over 20 mph at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, two brush fires were reported in Indiana County Friday.
The first was reported at 7:57 a.m. along Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township.
Armagh & East Wheatfield Township and Clyde volunteer firefighters were dispatched there.
The second call came in at 2:05 p.m. to George Road in Young Township.
Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched there.