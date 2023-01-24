Two traffic accidents kept first responders busy Monday morning in rural areas of Indiana County, but neither ended with any reports of serious injuries.
At 3:24 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Punxsutawney Ambulance and state police to a two-truck collision that initially was reported to have entrapment, along U.S. Route 119 north in the vicinity of Leasure Run, Behm and Marshall roads in North Mahoning Township.
MCVFD reported that it was a head-on collision involving a tri-axle truck and a pickup truck.
Marion Center firefighters said one lane was closed in the area of the crash for two hours.
Later, MCVFD posted, there were “minor to no injuries” reported.
At 9:19 a.m., Commodore and Clymer volunteer firefighters and state police from Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched by ICEMA to Route 580, 70 feet west of Valley Road, in Green Township.
Names were not released in a state police report on the crash, but troopers said both the drivers of a Ford Taurus and a Nissan Murano were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
State police also said both drivers would be cited, the Ford driver for driving at an unsafe speed and the Nissan driver for following too closely.
Troopers said the driver of the Ford was attempting to make a right hand turn from Route 580 onto Valley Road, when the vehicle spun 180 degrees on the roadway.
State police said the Nissan driver was following too closely and that vehicle hit the rear end of the Ford.
The Nissan slid into a small ditch with minor front end damage and had to be pulled out by Lowe’s Towing, but its driver was able to take that vehicle from the scene.
The Ford wound up in a driveway across the road. It too was driven away with minor rear end damage.