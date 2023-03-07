PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Two women are dead and another person was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital after a car and sport utility vehicle crashed around noon Monday on state Route 210 at Gastown Road, north of Elderton in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another was pronounced dead after being taken by paramedics from Stat MedEvac and Citizens’ Ambulance to the emergency room at Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township. Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said both women were in the same vehicle.
“We called in for two helicopters,” Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company Chief Dave Plavi said.
Names of the victims were not released, pending further investigation. Myers said neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.
Elderton volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with state police from Troop D, Kittanning, at noon. Kittanning Township Fire Department then was called in to prepare a landing zone. State police from Troop D, Butler, also are involved in the investigation.
Route 210 north of Elderton and U.S. Route 422 was closed for much of Monday afternoon after the crash. State police in Kittanning said Monday evening that the crash was still under investigation.
The crash was the second of the day in eastern Armstrong County.
At 5:51 a.m. Monday, fire departments along the county line were called out to a crash along state Route 56 and Flat Rock Road in Kiskiminetas Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Co. from Young Township for traffic control.
Armstrong County authorities said Apollo, North Apollo and Kiski Township volunteer firefighters also were called out, along with utility crews.
James Eckman of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.