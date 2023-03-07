Fatal crash in Plumcreek Township

A fatal multi-vehicle crash occurred around noon Monday on state Route 210 at Gastown Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

 JAMES ECKMAN/For The Leader Times

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — Two women are dead and another person was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital after a car and sport utility vehicle crashed around noon Monday on state Route 210 at Gastown Road, north of Elderton in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another was pronounced dead after being taken by paramedics from Stat MedEvac and Citizens’ Ambulance to the emergency room at Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township. Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said both women were in the same vehicle.