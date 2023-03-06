DERRY TOWNSHIP — Two motorists were fatally injured in a crash Saturday night on state Route 981 between Flowers and Slag roads, west of Keystone State Park in Derry Township.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson identified the drivers as Sherry L. Shaffer, 61, of McFarland Road near Latrobe in Derry Township, and Joseph M. Gshinsky, 35, of North Fayette Township, Allegheny County.
Carson said Gshinsky’s northbound Jeep Cherokee crossed into the southbound lane and struck Shaffer’s Honda CRV head-on around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Carson said Deputy Coroner Steve Whiteman pronounced both drivers dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m.
He said Shaffer was wearing a seat belt but Gshinsky was not.
The Westmoreland County coroner said speed is believed to be a factor, but said the cause of death for both victims was blunt force injuries while the manner of death was accidental.
The crash remains under investigation by state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley.