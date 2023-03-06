Fatal accident logo

DERRY TOWNSHIP — Two motorists were fatally injured in a crash Saturday night on state Route 981 between Flowers and Slag roads, west of Keystone State Park in Derry Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson identified the drivers as Sherry L. Shaffer, 61, of McFarland Road near Latrobe in Derry Township, and Joseph M. Gshinsky, 35, of North Fayette Township, Allegheny County.