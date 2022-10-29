gavel.jpg

A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner and a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

David C. Rickard, 22, now residing at SCI-Dallas in Luzerne County, was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 10 to 48 months there. He also was assessed fines and costs.