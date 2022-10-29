A former inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner and a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.
David C. Rickard, 22, now residing at SCI-Dallas in Luzerne County, was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 10 to 48 months there. He also was assessed fines and costs.
Another sentence to a state prison was given by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to George Alan Hood, 41, of Seward, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a second-degree felony count of possessing a prohibited firearm.
Bianco sentenced Hood to four to 10 years in a State Correctional Institution, then ordered him to follow that with 12 months on probation. Hood also was assessed costs and a fine.
Four other defendants were sentenced to probation Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, as well as assessed costs and fines.
Dalton T. Maines, 25, of Rossiter, was sentenced by Bianco to two years’ probation for three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle.
Lamar A. McKamey, 43, currently serving in Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence, had his sentence modified by Clark to 142 days in the jail, then probation for five years less the 142 days behind bars, with the restrictive condition of serving 223 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Daiquain N. Watson, 24, of Duncansville, Blair County, was placed on probation for six months by Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force for driving under the influence, with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
And Joseph D. Plivelic Jr., 22, of Indiana, was placed on probation for one year by Force for a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.