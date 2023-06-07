73979774

Man in handcuffs, holding prison bars, mid section, close-up of hands

 Darrin Klimek

DERRY TOWNSHIP — Two Derry area men were arrested late last week after they were accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to online court records, Pennsylvania State Police have charged 20-year-old Ethan S. McCardle, of Derry Borough, and 19-year-old Christopher R. Fraser, of Derry Township, with multiple counts in response to the allegations.

Joseph Bell is news editor of The Latrobe Bulletin, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.