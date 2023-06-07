DERRY TOWNSHIP — Two Derry area men were arrested late last week after they were accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
According to online court records, Pennsylvania State Police have charged 20-year-old Ethan S. McCardle, of Derry Borough, and 19-year-old Christopher R. Fraser, of Derry Township, with multiple counts in response to the allegations.
According to information provided by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, McCardle is accused of assaulting the girl in an Uber on May 5 while the vehicle traveled from Derry Manor Apartments to the Knights Inn located in South Greensburg. Once at the motel, investigators said the two engaged in sexual intercourse.
The victim told police both defendants knew she was 13 years old.
Fraser reportedly told police he met the victim in the parking lot of Rite Aid located in Derry, near the Derry Manor Apartments.
Fraser was reportedly staying in the apartment building with McCardle.
According to the DA’s office, Fraser told investigators he and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse in a “common area bathroom of the apartment complex” before all three involved parties traveled to the motel in South Greensburg.
McCardle faces two second-degree felony charges of statutory sexual assault; three second-degree felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, and three second-degree misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Fraser faces a second-degree felony charge of statutory sexual assault; two first-degree felony charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old; a second-degree felony charge of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Both defendants were arraigned 1 p.m. Friday in front of Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Bail for each defendant was set at $100,000, and unable to post bail, Fraser and McCardle were remanded to Westmoreland County Prison.
The defendants are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 10 a.m. June 21 in front of Hammers.
Joseph Bell is news editor of The Latrobe Bulletin, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.