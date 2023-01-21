ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead, two others hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 56, also known as Haws Pike, between Seward and the Westmoreland-Cambria county line.

State police at Troop A, Greensburg, are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. half a mile east of Laurel Ridge State Park in St. Clair Township.

