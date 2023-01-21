ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead, two others hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 56, also known as Haws Pike, between Seward and the Westmoreland-Cambria county line.
State police at Troop A, Greensburg, are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. half a mile east of Laurel Ridge State Park in St. Clair Township.
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said two people died from blunt force trauma in the crash that tied up traffic for several hours between Seward and the outskirts of Johnstown.
Carson said a Dodge Ram truck driven by Robert Andrew Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, was eastbound on Route 56 when it crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel and struck head-on a westbound Chrysler 300 car driven by Gerald Everett McGeary, 84, of Seward.
Deputy Coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Deemer and McGeary dead at the scene around 3 p.m., while two passengers were transported to a Johnstown hospital.
Carson said a seat belt was not utilized by either driver. He also said it was unknown at the time he released his statement Friday evening if drugs, speed or cellphone use were factors in the collision.
The Westmoreland coroner said toxicology results will not be available for several weeks, but he has determined that the manner of death was accidental.
While a funeral home was unknown as of Friday evening for Deemer, the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home in New Florence is handling arrangements for McGeary.
Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company also was dispatched there, by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.