MARION CENTER — A two-story house off Route 119 between Marion Center and Home in Rayne Township incurred significant smoke and water damage in a pre-dawn fire Thursday.
Two people lived in the home, where firefighters believe an electrical problem in the furnace area triggered active flames and heavy smoke in the basement.
On Facebook, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department said there were no injuries and two bunnies were rescued from that basement.
Marion Center, Plumville, and Creekside volunteer firefighters, Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched at 4:50 a.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to the scene along Route 119 and Black Farm Road.
Clymer Volunteer Fire Company also was dispatched by ICEMA to the fire scene at 5:03 a.m., then was sent by ICEMA at 7:24 a.m. to standby for Marion Center.
On Facebook, MCVFD posted that the fire spread through the floor and interior wall to the first floor.
“Additional crews arriving assisted with overhaul and ventilation,” the Marion Center department posted. “Thanks to fast-acting fire crews the majority of the residence is salvageable.”
Weather was a factor. Ten miles away from the fire scene, the National Weather Service station at Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport reported a temperature of 6 degrees below zero and a wind-chill factor of 9 below.
Before firefighters left the scene, the temperature dropped to 8 below with a wind-chill of 11 below.
“Temperatures in the negatives made operations extremely difficult,” Marion Center firefighters posted on Facebook, “and we can’t thank our mutual aid enough for the assistance.”
That assistance even included hot chocolate, supplied to the volunteer firefighters by Greg Short from Home.