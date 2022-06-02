Two people were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center following a collision Wednesday morning between their car and a Marion Center Area School District bus in Rayne Township.
District officials said none of the seven passengers nor the driver were injured in the crash involving Smith Bus Company’s Bus No. 1, as it was on its way to Rayne Elementary School.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the driver of the sedan did not report any injuries, but two passengers in the car sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to IRMC.
Greenfield said the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit was dispatched at 8:27 a.m. to Chambersville Road approximately one-half mile west of U.S. Route 119.
There, Greenfield said, troopers learned that a Mazda 6 sedan was traveling east on Chambersville Road and the school bus was traveling west on Chambersville Road.
The collision occurred as the two drivers were negotiating a curve in the roadway.
District officials posted on the Marion Center Area School District Facebook page that the car hit the side of the bus. Greenfield said both vehicles came to a final rest on the roadway after the crash.
“This investigation is ongoing,” the state police spokesman said early Wednesday afternoon.
District officials posted that parents of the students on the bus were notified of the situation, and that all arrived to the school safely and on time for what was termed “Fun Day,” the next-to-last day of classes for students in the 2021-22 academic year.
They posted, “We apologize for any inconvenience involving delayed pick-up times with Bus Number 1.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters also were dispatched to the crash scene.
Greenfield said the school bus was towed by Mike’s Auto & Towing and the sedan was towed by Mohney’s Towing.