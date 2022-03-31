CLYMER — A man and a woman from Ohio were hurt when their truck sheared a utility pole and crashed into a two-story house at 485 First St. (state Route 403) on the east end of Clymer Borough Wednesday afternoon.
The crash reported at 12:27 p.m. also led to a blackout for more than half of the Penelec customers in the borough, until FirstEnergy crews were able to reroute service. A FirstEnergy spokesman said the pole was broken and has to be replaced.
First responders said there were confirmed injuries and entrapment in the crash, which prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Clymer police and firefighters, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Local observers said Cherryhill Township and Commodore volunteer firefighters also were called out, for such duties as clearing a landing zone that took the two people in the truck, a 59-year-old man who was driving and a 76-year-old woman, by helicopter to a trauma unit.
Their names and information on their conditions were not available Wednesday afternoon.
Patrolman D.J. Clawson of Clymer Borough Police Department said the truck crashed into the front porch of the home, but that the extent of damage had not been determined, and that the crash itself remains under investigation.
FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers said power was out for most Clymer customers, and a handful in Cherryhill Township, from 1:05 to 1:36 p.m.
Meyers said the other 22 customers still without power after service was rerouted were expected to have their lights back on by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
As Route 403 is a primary thoroughfare through the borough, linking Clymer to the Penns Manor Area School District’s campus in Kenwood, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 crews had to move in to assure at least one lane of traffic around the crash scene.