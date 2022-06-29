Tuesday was a busy day for state police at Troop A, Indiana, with four vehicle accidents to investigate in White, Center and Pine townships.
Two had injuries reported, including one where a motorcyclist was flown to a hospital.
The first happened at 7:38 a.m. along Rose Street in White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a vehicle overturned but the driver was not injured.
Injuries were reported in the day’s second accident, at 10:48 a.m. along Route 422 East in Pine Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency also dispatched Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters.
The third happened shortly after noon along Airport Road in White Township.
Indiana Fire Association was dispatched by ICEMA at 12:09 p.m., along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police.
Greenfield said a motorcycle was involved in that crash.
At 12:21 p.m., Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to set up a landing zone along Airport Road for a medical helicopter.
Moments before that dispatch came reports of the day’s fourth crash, involving a vehicle hitting a utility pole at 12:16 p.m.along Fire Academy Road near Green Road in Center Township.
Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched along with state police, but Greenfield said no injuries were reported.