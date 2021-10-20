BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two motorists were killed in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday on Route 56 near Sunflower Lane in rural south-central Indiana County.
State police said Dorian John Caton, 22, of Johnstown, was driving east on Route 56 shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and struck a second vehicle head-on.
Troopers said both Caton and the driver of the second vehicle, Cassandra Lee Jones, 33, of Tyrone, died as a result of the crash.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. pronounced Caton dead at 6:06 a.m., and Jones at 7:09 a.m. The coroner said both died of blunt force trauma and their deaths were accidental, but toxicology testing was conducted in both cases.
State police said there were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash occurred 9 miles east of Homer City and 5 miles north of Armagh in Brush Valley Township. Overman said both vehicles incurred severe damage.
At 5:53 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from the Indiana barracks in White Township.
A moment later, Armagh and Homer City volunteer firefighters also were dispatched, then at 6:18 a.m. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to provide stand-by service in Brush Valley.
State police said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist or CARS Unit.
Troopers asked anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have information related to it to call Trooper Ian James at the Indiana state police barracks, (724) 357-1960.