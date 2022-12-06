A Derry Township man was one of two motorists killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday night near Mile Marker 100 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Jefferson Township, Somerset County.
The state police Turnpike detail at Somerset said Dustin D. Brant, 27, of Derry, was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike when his pickup truck collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle driven by Kawon C. Mooring, 24, of Westlawn, Berks County.
Both drivers were pronounced dead following the 9:15 p.m. crash, Brant on scene by Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty, and Mooring at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by Cambria County Deputy Coroner Ira Hart.
A third vehicle was damaged by debris from the two other vehicles, but two women from Ohio in that vehicle were not injured.
Mutual Aid and Somerset ambulance services, Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department and Herring Motors assisted at the scene.