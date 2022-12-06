police car lights 1.jpg

A Derry Township man was one of two motorists killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday night near Mile Marker 100 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Jefferson Township, Somerset County.

The state police Turnpike detail at Somerset said Dustin D. Brant, 27, of Derry, was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike when his pickup truck collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle driven by Kawon C. Mooring, 24, of Westlawn, Berks County.