State Police_0618.jpg

State police have released the names of two men arrested for an altercation at a car wash in White Township.

According to police, Gerald Drew Jeffries III, 21, and Rashaun Dru Delige, 26, were arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts after threatening a man and scaring patrons of Wash Werkz on Oakland Avenue on Sunday around 4:51 p.m.