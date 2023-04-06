State police have released the names of two men arrested for an altercation at a car wash in White Township.
According to police, Gerald Drew Jeffries III, 21, and Rashaun Dru Delige, 26, were arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts after threatening a man and scaring patrons of Wash Werkz on Oakland Avenue on Sunday around 4:51 p.m.
Jeffries and Delige were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and are held in Indiana County Jail with bail set at $75,000.
Troopers were notified of a disturbance at the car wash involving several men, a baseball bat and a handgun.
Two of the men were identified as the suspects, and they were in possession of the weapons.
An unidentified man was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom was wearing a full-face mask, while he was washing his car and backed away as they approached, police said. Excessive yelling was overheard by at least one other patron, and another fled the scene in fear of her life.
Upon their arrival, police had stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze as it exited a car wash bay and detained the occupants, Jeffries and Delige. According to police, surveillance footage had showed Delige discarding a pistol, which officers later found was loaded. Officers also smelled a strong odor of marijuana and discovered numerous blunts on the center console.
Police had the car towed from the scene and searched. Troopers found a white and black Vexum baseball bat, a glass jar containing more marijuana and another loaded pistol.
The suspects were determined not to possess a valid license to carry firearms.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 9:45 a.m.