Two men employed by a company with group homes in Indiana and other Pittsburgh-area counties have been charged with assaulting an individual with intellectual disabilities at a home in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said August Young, 24, of North Huntingdon Township, and Eric Walker, 28, of Clairton, were direct support counselors employed by Taylor Maleski Home LLC, an organization that provides supportive home services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, including some at a location in the Blairsville area.
Shapiro said agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section and the North Versailles Police Department found that on the evening of Nov. 2, 2021, Young and Walker assaulted an individual in their care with a metal rod.
“Neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the resident’s injuries were not discovered for two days until he complained of pain to another direct support counselor who discovered severe bruising and reported the incident,” according to a news release from Shapiro’s office. “After the report was made, the resident was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where the resident’s testicle was removed as a result of the injury.”
Due to the alleged improper use of discipline, Young was charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, aggravated assault, abuse of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy, while Walker has been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.
The charges were filed with North Versailles Magisterial District Judge Roxanne Sakoian Eichler.
“These defendants were trusted with the safety and well-being of their residents, but instead inflicted severe harm toward a person with intellectual disabilities in their care,” Shapiro said. “My office is committed to protecting all care-dependent Pennsylvanians, and we will hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”
According to the Taylor Maleski website, the company accepts clients from all parts of the state.
Attempts by the Indiana Gazette to contact the company have not been successful so far.