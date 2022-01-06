Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco handed down sentences Wednesday to two defendants in matters involving methamphetamine.
A Vintondale area man was sentenced by Bianco to a term of nine months to two years minus a day in Indiana County Jail for possession of a substance used in the production of methamphetamine.
Bianco also assessed fines, costs and restitution from Christopher L. Falcone, 43, of East Wheatfield Township.
Falcone pleaded guilty to a felony county of possession of red phosphorus or its precursor with intent to produce meth, as well as a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism in a separate case.
The president judge also sentenced Falcone to a concurrent term in the county jail on the institutional vandalism count.
Falcone shared the Vintondale-area address with Santana Raelyn Crusan, 32, who previously was sentenced by Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin to three months to two years less a day in the county jail on a felony count of possessing a precursor substance used in the manufacture of meth, as well as a year’s probation.
Both were arrested by state police from Troop A, Indiana, in November 2020.
o o o
Almost a year after he was jailed on charges that he assaulted a 51-year-old Graceton woman during a domestic incident, Larry N. Dunlap, 48, was sentenced by Bianco, then paroled forthwith, for misdemeanor counts of simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
Dunlap lived in Graceton but was described Wednesday as residing at the county jail.
He originally was charged with felony aggravated assault and other counts, following what state police described as an argument over methamphetamine.
Bianco assessed a fine over the assault count, then sentenced Dunlap to concurrent terms of 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail.