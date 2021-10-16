Two men faced revocation hearings Friday before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin on counts involving the welfare of children.
Carl D. McIntire, 28, of Seward, had parole and street time revoked in a case of corruption of minors dating to 2014 and in a failure to register a change of address to state police in 2019 as mandated under Megan’s Law.
William D. Dixon II, 43, of Gipsy, had his probation revoked in a 2017 case of endangering the welfare of children (three counts) and corruption of minors, as well as a 2018 case of corruption of minors.
Martin sentenced Dixon to concurrent terms of one year less a day to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail and assessed costs and fines from him.