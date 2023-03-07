Fire companies serving southwestern Indiana County battled what apparently were the 30th and 31st brush fires of 2023 Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
Multiple companies were sent out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency shortly after noon Monday to Smith Road in Center Township.
Homer City Fire Department was given the initial dispatch at 12:23 p.m., followed moments later by Aultman and Coral/Graceton volunteer firefighters.
On Sunday at 9:47 p.m., ICEMA dispatched Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters to what started out as a call for a transformer fire along Campbell’s Mill Road in Burrell Township.
They battled the fire on a utility pole as well as an adjacent field fire.