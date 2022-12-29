BLAIRSVILLE — More problems are reported with car thieves by Blairsville Borough Police Department.
Chief Louis J. Sacco said Wednesday that his department is investigating the theft of two motor vehicles between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sacco said a 2019 Green Jeep Cherokee bearing PA registration JZG 5086 was stolen from Johnson Avenue. It was reported stolen Tuesday at or about 10:47 p.m.
The second vehicle, a 2006 white Nissan Murano bearing PA registration LNL 6502, was reported stolen at or about 11:41 pm from West Chestnut Street.
In all four incidents reported since Saturday in his borough, Sacco said, vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.
BBPD also is investigating a vehicle theft on Christmas Day and a theft from a vehicle on Christmas Eve.
According to police, it was reported on Saturday that a vehicle parked along the 200 block of South Brady Street was entered and a $35 bottle of vodka was taken.
Then on Sunday, police said they observed a Honda Civic parked on the trail in the area along South Liberty Street.
Sacco said the owner was contacted and was unaware the vehicle had been stolen from his residence along Holland Drive.
The chief said It was then discovered that a Chromebook and $150 in cash had been taken from the vehicle.
Anyone with information about any of those incidents is asked to please contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
