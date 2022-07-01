BLAIRSVILLE — Two pedestrians have been flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after they were struck by a coal truck late Thursday along Market Street and state Route 217 (Walnut Street) in downtown Blairsville.
“At approximately 11:26 a.m., Blairsville Borough Police were dispatched,” Chief Louis J. Sacco said in a news release.
“The two pedestrians were transported to a landing zone by Citizens’ Ambulance and life flighted to Allegheny General Hospital.”
The landing zone was set up along Bentley Drive, a few blocks from the accident scene.
Names and conditions of the pedestrians are not being released at this time, Sacco said, to ensure that family members have been notified first.
The name of the truck driver also was not available late Thursday.
“Police are continuing their investigation and have been assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office,” the Blairsville chief said.
“Blairsville, Black Lick and Coral-Graceton volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene along with traffic control and a landing zone.”