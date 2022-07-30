Two cases were announced Friday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
In one, another in a list of 15 drug suspects announced at Christmastime last year has been sentenced, after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Richard Nieves-Rivera, 38, of Indiana, to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, ordered him to pay costs, a fine and restitution, and to serve two years’ probation following his being paroled.
Nieves-Rivera was one of those charged in a December series of arrests by the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
Most have been or are being processed through the county court system, but two out-of-town suspects remain at large.
Imani Deans-Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 31, of Harrisburg, each face charges of selling cocaine.
Also, James Daniel Higgins, 42, who has addresses in Saltsburg, Apollo and Export, remains in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond, and has a status conference Aug. 12 before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott O. Mears in connection with drug charges, driving violations and a count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in Washington Township, Westmoreland County.
He also still awaits court action in Kittanning and in Indiana, on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver, respectively, out of Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, and Saltsburg.
Also in Indiana County Court, Tyler R. Atheron, 28, formerly of Newton Hamilton, Mifflin County, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident on Nov. 3, 2020, in White Township.
Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Atherton to pay costs and a fine. He also was committed to Indiana County Jail for 90 days to six months and was paroled forthwith, and given a year’s probation to run consecutively to parole.
Atherton scuffled with state troopers in the Sheetz store along South Ben Franklin Road, when police attempted to arrest him for public intoxication, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
He also was charged at the time with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Since June 30, 2022, according to court records, Atherton was confined at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, near Harrisburg.