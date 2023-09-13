On Tuesday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco committed Lamar V. Clemons, 38, of White Township, to 3 to 12 months in Indiana County Jail, then paroled him forthwith, for a misdemeanor count of possession from 2022.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark revoked the probation of Jesse R. Marsh, 31, of Black Lick, for a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia from earlier this year, and ordered him committed to Indiana County Jail for five months to a year.
