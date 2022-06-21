The Indiana Borough Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two men pictured stealing a purse from the borough’s parking garage at 650 Water St.
On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:15 a.m. the two men caught in surveillance photos were involved in stealing the purse, which was left unattended in the parking garage.
Anybody with information in regard to the identity of the two males is asked to contact the police department at (724) 349-2121.
The surveillance photo can be viewed online at www.indianagazette.com.