Two people were trapped — but said they weren’t injured — in one of two vehicles involved in a late Tuesday morning crash along Water and North Sixth streets, near the downtown Indiana business district.
According to a Facebook post by Indiana Fire Association, the first Indiana Borough Police Department officers and immediate response personnel from IFA including Firefighter Chris Contrucci from Company 4 found one car with front end damage off the side on the south side of the 500 block of Water Street.
IBPD and IFA were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency along with Citizens’ Ambulance at 10:31 a.m.
IFA posted that the second car involved was on the driver’s side in the northbound lane along the 100 block of North Sixth Street.
The Indiana-White Township volunteer fire department reported that “both patients (said) they were uninjured but couldn’t get out.”
IFA posted that its Engine 108 and Rescue 105 arrived on the scene at 10:37 a.m. and began stabilization and extrication.
“Both patients were extricated on back boards out the rear of the hatchback-style car,” IFA posted. “Extrication was complete at 10:43 and care was transferred to the Medic unit on scene.”
Indiana Fire Association said it was its call number 301 for the year.
Indiana Gazette staffers Christina M. Gigliotti and George Hnatko contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.