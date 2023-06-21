Two people were trapped — but said they weren’t injured — in one of two vehicles involved in a late Tuesday morning crash along Water and North Sixth streets, near the downtown Indiana business district.

According to a Facebook post by Indiana Fire Association, the first Indiana Borough Police Department officers and immediate response personnel from IFA including Firefighter Chris Contrucci from Company 4 found one car with front end damage off the side on the south side of the 500 block of Water Street.