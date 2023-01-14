Two suspects have waived preliminary hearings in the kidnapping and murder of Hayden Robert Garreffa.
Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, and Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, both of Johnstown, move on toward a trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court in the Oct. 20, 2022, slaying of Garreffa, 19, who was taken from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, stabbed multiple times, then left in a rural area two miles away in Brush Valley Township.
Meanwhile, in a series of hearings at the Indiana County Court House in downtown Indiana, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee found a prima facie case existed to hold the other six defendants for trial: Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown.
“I appreciate the continued efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police in this serious case,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said.
“This will be a long and arduous prosecution,” Manzi predicted in October. “We will continue to work in concert with the Pennsylvania State Police to bring justice for Hayden.”
All eight defendants are being held without bail in Indiana County Jail.