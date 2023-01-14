gavel.jpg

Two suspects have waived preliminary hearings in the kidnapping and murder of Hayden Robert Garreffa.

Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, and Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, both of Johnstown, move on toward a trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court in the Oct. 20, 2022, slaying of Garreffa, 19, who was taken from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township, stabbed multiple times, then left in a rural area two miles away in Brush Valley Township.