EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Two construction workers were injured Tuesday afternoon when they came in contact with a power line during an accident along Johnston Road in East Mahoning Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Director Thomas Stutzman said the accident triggered a fire that had to be put out by Marion Center and Plumville District firefighters.
He said Penelec was called in to shut off the power. According to a Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department post on Facebook, the accident happened at 2:52 p.m. and the fire extended to Georgeville, Weaver and Steele roads,
Citizens’ Ambulance Service also was called at 3:07 p.m. The extent of injuries was not immediately available.