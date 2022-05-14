BRUSH VALLEY — Multiple companies returned early Friday to a rekindling of a fire that destroyed the Hillside Enterprise building along Brush Creek Road in Brush Valley Township.
At 1:59 a.m., Brush Valley, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Armagh/East Wheatfield Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters were sent back out by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with the county’s Team 900.
The three-story commercial building housed a maker of bed frames. The rekindling came just over 12 hours after the initial dispatch by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
In a Facebook posting Friday morning, Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department thanked all the volunteers who assisted with fighting that fire, including Commodore, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Creekside, Iselin/West Lebanon, Black Lick, Homer City, Armagh, Coral-Graceton, Cherryhill Township, Blairsville, Clyde, Coal Run-McIntyre, Clymer, Aultman, Indiana, Plumville District and Saltsburg companies from Indiana County.
Also assisting were Dauntless, Vintondale, Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Hope and Ebensburg companies from Cambria County; New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Derry, Fairfield Township and Bradenville companies from Westmoreland County; Parks Township and Elderton volunteers from Armstrong County, and Citizens’ Ambulance.
“If we missed any departments, please know we appreciate your help as well,” the Brush Valley VFD posted.
Brush Valley VFD also expressed its appreciation “to all the local residents who brought stuff to drink and snacks, our auxiliary ladies for making sandwiches and drinks, Homer City Church of the Nazarene for donating pizza, Homer City Ideal Market for subs, and anyone else we may have missed or offered to donate.”
Traffic control also was on the minds of Brush Valley volunteers in the wake of Thursday’s fire.
“We would like to remind everyone when you see a fire truck or any first responder with their lights on to move over and let us pass so we can get where we need to go,” the Brush Valley department posted on Facebook. “Additionally when a scene is still active to avoid the area until it is clear if you can. Doing this avoids congestion and helps keep the road open for more responders to assist if needed.”