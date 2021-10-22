Updates are reported in court cases stemming from several recent matters investigated by the Indiana Borough Police Department.
On Oct. 13, Gary Deyarmin, 58, of Indiana, entered a guilty plea to a charge of harassment in a Sept. 11 incident along Oak Street.
Deyarmin was assessed $313.75 in fines and costs by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
A 3 p.m. hearing is scheduled Wednesday at 3 p.m. before Haberl for Ashley White, 32, of Creekside, who is charged with simple assault and harassment in an Aug. 13 incident along Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police said security footage showed a 55-year-old woman being pushed to the concrete by White and suffering head injuries.
A preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28 for John Loughry Jr., 36, of Indiana, on charges of theft and receiving stolen property has been continued by Haberl until Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Indiana Borough Police said store video showed Loughry taking money off the counter of the Choice convenience store along Philadelphia Street.
Also, court records show Haberl is awaiting a plea from Jordan Bailey, 21, of Wilburton, Okla., following a Sept. 11 incident where police said Bailey was arrested for public drunkenness along the 600 block of Nixon Avenue.