The ups and downs of spring weather in west-central Pennsylvania are on display this week, with temperatures rising from expected overnight lows in the upper 20s early today to near 80 over the weekend.
AccuWeather forecasters said storms that swung through the Midwest and Northeast at the start of this week will move off into eastern Canada, to be followed by warmth more typical of mid- to late April, and even late May in some cases.
“The unfolding warmup is ephemeral,” warned AccuWeather Long-Range Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. He said there is no sustainable pattern shift in the making for warmth to prevail just yet, and more intrusions of cold air into the first part of May are likely.
“While snow will become more and more unlikely in the coming weeks, the chance of snow is not zero from the Dakotas to Michigan, and even over the mountains from West Virginia and Pennsylvania into New England,” Lundberg added.
As a further illustration, the AccuWeather forecaster said a storm is likely to bring more snow to parts of the Dakotas this weekend, followed by a snow event for the interior Northeast that could come calling in early May.
Meanwhile, the off-and-on snow, rain and ice of the past couple days — frequently accompanied by winds gusting between 30 and 35 mph at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport — have had their impact.
On Monday, members of the state police Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit investigated at least 15 motor vehicle crashes and assisted three disabled motorists during winter weather that moved through the region.
On Monday from 1:23 p.m. until midnight, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, his fellow state troopers investigated five crashes in East Wheatfield Township, three in Buffington Township, two each in Cherryhill and West Wheatfield townships, and one apiece in Center, Pine and White townships.
Greenfield said three were classified as non-reportable and 12 as reportable crashes.
Injuries were reported in at least one of those crashes, but not in a crash for which a report was available Tuesday, at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday along Route 22 some 376 feet west of Route 56 in East Wheatfield Township.
Troopers said a car driven by Michael G. Jennings, 52, of Altoona, was eastbound on Route 22 when he hit a large slush patch in the roadway, causing him to travel across the right and left lanes of travel into a concrete barrier.
State police said Jennings was not injured but his car had to be towed from the scene.
Across Troop A, which includes Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, Greenfield said troopers on Monday investigated at least 36 crashes and assisted 14 disabled motorists between 11 a.m. and midnight.
He said injuries were reported in at least four of those 36 crashes.
More activity was reported on Tuesday, as snow showers tracked across the region this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said accumulation was mostly limited to the ridges and areas north of Interstate 80, but the combination of snow and gusty wind caused a drop in visibility in some areas to one-half mile or less.
At 10:44 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to a vehicle accident along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township.
According to a poster to the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio Facebook page late Tuesday morning, Route 286 was snow-covered in the Arcadia area with very low visibility.
At 12:35 p.m. and again at 2:15 p.m., visibility was down to a sixth of a mile at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Late in the afternoon visibility had been restored to 10 miles there.