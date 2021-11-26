A vehicle is missing in Indiana County while two motorcycles await an owner in Cambria County.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a search is ongoing for a black and orange 2017 Yamaha YXZ 1000R SS utility vehicle reported stolen from a residence in Green Township.
Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the theft occurred between 4 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Monday, when a 29-year-old Cherry Tree-area man reported the theft.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Logan Small at (724) 357-1960.
Meanwhile, across the county line, state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, are trying to find the owner(s) of two Harley Davidson motorcycles and a utility trailer found shortly before noon Nov. 6 in a wooded area near East Campbell Street in Carrolltown.
Greenfield said those motorcycles are believed to be from the 1970s and could possibly be stolen.
Anyone who thinks either or both of those motorcycles are theirs should contact the state police in Ebensburg, (814) 471-6500. Claimants must be able to describe the motorcycles to verify ownership.