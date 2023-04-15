State troopers are seeking the owner(s) of several antique coins and pieces of jewelry found at an Indiana County gas station.
On Monday, a member of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit was dispatched to Sheetz, 2260 Route 119 Highway South in Center Township, for a report of found property.
Upon arrival, the trooper was provided with a camera case that was found in the men’s public restroom. The contents of the camera case included several antique coins such as U.S. Indian head pennies and pieces of jewelry that included a diamond ring.
The owner(s) of the camera case and contents is asked to immediately contact Tpr. Charles Smolleck at (724) 357-1960 and will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.