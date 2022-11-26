Three recent defendants have had their days in local courts.
ooo
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Three recent defendants have had their days in local courts.
ooo
A woman once listed by state police at Troop A, Indiana, as being one of Indiana County’s “Five Most Wanted” has entered a guilty plea to retail theft charges.
Monica L. Dent, 53, of Indiana, entered a guilty plea at a Nov. 21 hearing in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, on charges that she took an $89 jig saw and an $89 speaker from Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
She was placed on probation with the condition that she comply with mental health treatment.
ooo
Also in recent activity before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, domestic-related simple assault and harassment charges were dismissed Tuesday against Searra Lee Cruz, 23, of Indiana.
The charges stemmed from an incident investigated by Indiana Borough Police Department on Oct. 17.
However, Victor Manuel Santiago III, 20, of Indiana, who was charged in the same incident with possession of a small amount of marijuana, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.