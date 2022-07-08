A car caught fire early Thursday in the parking lot of the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township.
Indiana Fire Association’s Co. 2 was the first unit called out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, at 4:33 a.m. As IFA posted on Facebook, Assistant 3 David Smith arrived on scene to find the car heavily involved, prompting a call at 4:45 for Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 to provide a tanker carrying 1,000 gallons of water.
Fire officials said the vehicle’s fuel tank had been compromised so a dry chemical extinguisher also was deployed to battle what was fuel on fire and violent reactions of burning magnesium in the dash of the vehicle. Another tanker was brought in to replenish the water in Clymer’s truck.
IFA said all crews returned to service at 5:23 a.m.