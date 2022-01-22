BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire companies from either side of the Indiana-Clearfield county line were called out at midday Friday for a working commercial vehicle fire along Dowler Highway (Route 286) in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Four companies battled near-zero temperatures including the use of aerial shots at the vehicle.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company at 11:53 a.m., then Burnside and Mahaffey volunteer firefighters at 12:05 p.m.
Station 64 was alerted to assist Indiana County Station 170 with a working commercial vehicle.
On Facebook, Burnside Volunteer Fire Company, listed as Station 64 by Clearfield County Emergency Management, posted that its tanker responded while a crew was standing by for that company’s engine.
“Once Tanker 64 got on scene Engine 64 was requested for our quint to access the fire from above,” Burnside’s company posted. “Due to freezing temperatures we decided to continue to flow water while other crews from 170 (Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company) and 29 (Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department) worked on opening the back to access the fire.”
ICEMA also dispatched Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company to that scene at 12:45 p.m.
Burnside posted that crews operated at that scene for two and a half hours.
There was no report of injuries.