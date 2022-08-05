A vehicle fire late Wednesday brought out Elderton Volunteer Fire Department to this scene in front of Crouse’s Cafe along U.S. Route 422 near the juncture with state Route 156 in Shelocta. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched crews at 10 p.m.
