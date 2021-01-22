DERRY TOWNSHIP — Authorities said no one was found in or near a car that went over an embankment and wound up along the Westmoreland County shore of the Conemaugh River Friday morning.
"It had come off a trail," Blairsville Fire Chief George Burkley said. "No one was in the vehicle."
Indiana County Emergency Management said its counterpart in Westmoreland County dispatched Blairsville's volunteer firefighters at 8:43 a.m., then Black Lick's volunteers at 9:01 a.m.
According to Westmoreland County officials, Bradenville, New Alexandria and Lloydsville volunteer firefighters also were called, along with Westmoreland Water Rescue.
Burkley said Bradenville's department was providing assistance on the Derry Township side of the river, near Torrance Road. The Blairsville chief said his department's rescue boat went into the Conemaugh off WyoTech Park and went downstream 200 to 300 yards in its search for the vehicle.
Burkley also said state police were called to investigate the matter.