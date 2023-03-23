The long-delayed trial of former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brady DiStefano in the 2017 death of an IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother Caleb Zweig came and went Tuesday with DiStefano pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter.
“We are thoroughly disgusted by the legal system in this case,” the victim’s father, David J. Zweig, said Wednesday.
DiStefano, 25, of Johnstown, was accused by Indiana Borough police of strangling and killing Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., during an altercation along Wayne Avenue on Feb. 3, 2017.
DiStefano faced charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
“We were manipulated and we were beset with roadblocks from the start,” the elder Zweig said. “He got off easy.”
DiStefano remains free on $50,000 bond pending sentencing scheduled for June 16 at 8:30 a.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who heard DiStefano’s nolo contendere or no contest plea on the day a jury trial was to begin.
Altoona attorney Thomas M. Dickey has represented DiStefano from the start.
“There was never any evidence to show that my client caused his death,” Dickey said.
The Altoona attorney said he felt confident he could present a case for his client.
“He was being honest with me,” Dickey said. “We prepared extensively for trial.”
Dickey said his client “has always maintained his innocence and still does,” and had no intent to kill someone he called his best friend.
“The former judge (William J. Martin, now a senior judge) tried to toss it out twice,” David Zweig said. “The jury was not to be told of my son’s status as a human being. He is dead and they could not be told that. We had our hands tied behind our backs.”
Except for Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and the Indiana Borough Police Department, the elder Zweig said all involved in the case “should be ashamed and embarrassed,” adding, “I didn’t want them to be lumped into that category. They did their work. They did their job to the best of their ability.”
For his part, Manzi said, “I wish I had this case from the beginning. I couldn’t go back and find evidence or make decisions that were already made.”
The district attorney said, “ultimately, we worked as best we could with what we had.”
Gina Ryan Force, now an Indiana County Common Pleas judge, was listed in court documents as an assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, which began under former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty and continued under Manzi and his now-first assistant, Dennis J. Clark Jr.
However, David Zweig said, “the legal system, the judicial system, stood in their way.”
Dickey said DiStefano “in good conscience could not” agree to enter a plea in the case.
“My client has moved on and extensively improved his life,” Dickey said. “There is an offer that came across the table of a misdemeanor rather than a felony. My client strongly considered that” but chose not to accept it.
Dickey quoted Judge Martin’s ruling, which said Dr. Ashley Zezulak, of Forensic DX in Windber, “was unable to definitively state how (Caleb Zweig) died ... and found no physical evidence of trauma that would be fatal.” Dickey further quoted Martin as saying “it would be highly prejudicial to allow the commonwealth to suggest that his actions in any way caused (Caleb) Zweig’s death or advance such a theory.”
In court documents, police said a witness to the fight saw DiStefano on top of an unconscious Zweig, and DiStefano grabbing Zweig by his neck.
At a preliminary hearing in April 2017, Zezulak said Caleb Zweig was in perfect physical health based on her observations and tests and that “nothing else turned up” during an autopsy.
She said information from police led her to a “diagnosis of exclusion,” and testified the cause of death was asphyxiation.
“The autopsy was botched,” the victim’s father said. “The defendant’s father was a worker there” at Forensic DX. “He was physically present in the facility at the time of autopsy.”
Both charges were dismissed in county court on Nov. 9, 2017, and the homicide dismissal was upheld as the appeals court found county prosecutors did not present a prima facie case for a homicide conviction.
However, the assault charge was reinstated on appeal on Oct. 18, 2018.
“It has been a very difficult six years for us,” David Zweig said. “Has justice been served? No. We hope that he will get the maximum (of) five years. We will be lucky if Judge Bianco gives him five years, but we do not expect it.”
Nor does Manzi.
“The statutory maximum is five years,” the district attorney said. “However, the Pennsylvania Sentencing Guideline Commission puts the range at 3-12 months.”
A civil wrongful death lawsuit is not an option, the elder Zweig said.
“The statute of limitations expired in 2019,” he said. “We did due diligence. I do intend to seek restitution,” for such matters as funeral expenses.