A Vintondale man is being held in Cambria County Prison in lieu of $60,000 bond, on charges that he was involved in a robbery attempt that ended in the shooting of a drug dealer whose body later was found in West Wheatfield Township.
State police in the Kiski Valley arrested Noah David Turous, 19, who was arraigned Wednesday before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger on felony counts of robbery, burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said criminal investigator Trooper Anthony Derry, with assistance from the Troop A Major Case Team and the City of Johnstown Police Department, led the investigation into the death of Mr. Green-Brewster.
}Greenfield said charges against Turous were filed April 29 before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Musulin, who is scheduled to conduct a preliminary hearing for Turous on May 26 at 10:45 a.m.
On Jan. 18, 2021, Dashawn Cornelius Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, 27, of Philadelphia, was reported missing to Johnstown Police Department.
Authorities believe he was shot to death that day and his body left along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, where it was discovered on Jan. 21 by a highway maintenance worker inspecting drainage.
Eventually, Dionte Demond Jones, 28, of Johnstown, was arrested in Fayetteville, N.C., and extradited to Ebensburg, where he remains without bond in Cambria County Prison.
His last court appearance was a District Attorney’s Preliminary Conference on April 22.
Two women are alleged to have helped Jones.
Janayah Precious Smith, 24, is free on $75,000 unsecured bond awaiting further action in Cambria County Common Pleas Court on four felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
Smith’s mother, Joyce Ann Smith, 58, also was charged with similar counts. She is free on $50,000 unsecured bond pending further court action.