Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced Monday that plans have been completed to re-implement in-person visitation at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove as well as three other state prisons.
Wetzel said visitation will be allowed beginning July 29 at SCI-Pine Grove in White Township.
In-person visitation also will be re-implemented effective July 26 at SCI-Coal Township in Northumberland County, July 29 at SCI-Benner Township in Centre County, and July 30 at SCI-Greene near Waynesburg.
The Department of Corrections said visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance; and that scheduling becomes available seven days prior to start date.
To comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits, visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away. Available visitation time slots are determined by each facility, based on an inmate’s housing location within the prison.
Each visit will be least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect with incarcerated loved ones.
On-site visits to Pine Grove and other state prisons were suspended on March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DOC said established visiting rules remain in effect. Visitors are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening.
All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit.
Visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group. Visits can be canceled by the facility if the rules are not followed.
Previously, on-site visits were allowed once again at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset County, SCI-Waymart, SCI-Muncy, SCI-Cambridge Springs, Quehanna Boot Camp, SCI-Chester, SCI-Dallas, SCI-Houtzdale in Clearfield County, SCI-Forest, SCI-Albion, SCI-Phoenix, SCI-Smithfield (permanent population), SCI-Somerset, SCI-Frackville and SCI Mercer.
A DOC spokeswoman said reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.