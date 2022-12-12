The Salvation Army of Indiana said Saturday on Facebook that “it was brought to our attention” that someone was collecting money Friday in a box outside of two bell-ringing locations, saying that he was raising funds for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
“This is especially saddening on a day like (Friday), where our funds were supposed to be matched dollar for dollar,” the local Army corps said, referring to a National Salvation Army Challenge that locally involved the Walmart in White Township.