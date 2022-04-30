Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said Friday that he thought an incident Thursday in a senior high school washroom reinforced the IASD board’s position as stated at a recent meeting.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable, hurtful, inappropriate and illegal,” Vuckovich said about what state police at Troop A, Indiana, termed “a handwritten threat with racially insensitive comments.”
That threat was found around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“This most recent incident is another reminder of the work that is still needed to ensure our students are safe and free of discrimination,” Vuckovich said. “The IASD Board of Directors, as well as the entire school district, is committed to this work and this situation only reinforces the need to collectively work with our community to create safe and positive spaces for our students to learn, grow, and succeed. “
A similar threat found on March 29 prompted the IASD board to pass a resolution that “reaffirms our collective responsibility to foster an equitable and inclusive environment for every student, staff member, parent and community member.”
As Vuckovich put it in a statement Friday morning, “the board’s recent actions clearly articulate that all students deserve to come to school free of this type of discriminatory and hurtful behavior and they are empowering the administration to do all we can to correct these types of issues.”
The resolution passed on April 11 is “in support of the development of an equitable and inclusive school climate in the Indiana Area School District” and passed unanimously.
As School Director Cinda Brode read, “Through on-going professional development and opportunities for honest dialogue, we hope to build partnerships with students and community stakeholders focused on overcoming these barriers to create opportunities to ensure that each child has the tools and supports needed to thrive.”
The board also voted at that April 11 meeting to establish an Equitable and Inclusive subcommittee, that already had two volunteers for what Vuckovich called a “dialogue between the board and the public.”
One is School Director Tamie Blank, the other district resident Ira Redd, who has been talking with district administrators.
“We are partnering with a variety of experts to assist us in our work,” Vuckovich said. “This includes the Attorney General’s Office, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania School Boards Association, the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, and local experts to name a few.”
He also referred to the subcommittee, which will have parents as members, “to help us in our work and have a student advisory group currently operating designed to give us feedback on how to improve and strengthen our school environment.”
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the investigation into this latest incident remains ongoing with additional assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Section.
As always, Greenfield said, the state police continues to encourage students and parents to report suspicious activity to school administrators and law enforcement. He said anonymous reports may be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.