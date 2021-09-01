A former resident of Beckley, W.Va., was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge to 33 months’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release for stealing specialized mining equipment, including items from mining sites in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
Chief Pittsburgh United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak also ordered Eudell Dickerson to pay $2.9 million in restitution.
Hornak imposed the sentence on Dickerson, 46, following his April 28 guilty plea to conspiring to transport across state lines specialized mining equipment from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky to West Virginia and transporting said equipment from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.
Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said five break-ins and thefts occurred around February through May 2017 at mining sites located in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
Dickerson admitted, in conjunction with his guilty plea, that he and other individuals, including his co-defendant David Stanley, stole the mining equipment, valued at nearly $3 million, from these sites and sold it to a company in the business of selling new and/or used mining equipment in Beckley.
Special agents, the court was informed, located some of the stolen equipment at the reseller’s facility and also identified trucks operated by Dickerson and Stanley as those involved in the thefts. Dickerson also admitted that he, and other individuals, were involved in additional thefts at mining sites in Virginia and Kentucky.
Other information on Stanley was not released in announcements about Dickerson by the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, nor were names of those other individuals released.
Kaufman said Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. He commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its work that led to a successful prosecution of Dickerson.