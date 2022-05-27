All Walmart stores, including the outlet along Oakland Avenue in White Township, are recalling Fudgeamentals, fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter.
Fudgeamentals, of Melville, N.Y., announced on the federal Food and Drug Administration website that it was voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8-ounce plastic containers and 16-ounce plastic trays.
The fudge was being sold under Walmart and Fudgeamentals trade names.
That was in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible salmonella contamination.
Earlier, Walmart and Sam’s Club outlets announced a recall of Jif Peanut Butter because of an outbreak of salmonella.
That recall of Fudgeamentals coincided with Giant Eagle recalling bakery items containing peanut butter, also due to potential salmonella contamination, from stores in White Township, Ebensburg and Northern Cambria.
Walmart said there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date, but urged anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.