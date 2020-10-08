State police said Monty Gene Smith, 36, of Saltsburg, was captured Thursday by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the Pinellas County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
Smith has been on the state police’s Five Most Wanted list since Sept. 3. He was wanted on a warrant issued by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on charges that he was toting a cache of suspected fentanyl in a safe in his car on Aug. 31 in Indiana.
At that time, troopers said, a traffic stop at Philadelphia and Fourth streets turned up seven packages of Suboxone, 19 stamp bags that contained white powder, a plastic straw with residue and two smartphones in the center console; and a digital scale and digital combination safe in the trunk.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators discovered 677 stamps bags with fentanyl and $7,880 cash inside the safe. Smith later was released by police as the investigation began and took off.
He faces a felony count of intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations.