ELDERTON — A warrant has been issued for an Armstrong Township, Indiana County, woman who was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with wounds to the leg and buttocks after an exchange of gunfire early Friday at a home along Muskrat Slide Road, 2 miles northwest of Elderton in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
According to a state police affidavit filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, Stephanie Ann Prebish, 54, who lives just outside Shelocta, fired 10 shots into the home of a 30-year-old man.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Travis Trimbur, the woman called the man from a bar some 4 miles away in Kittanning Township and told him she wanted to come to his residence.
Trimbur said the man told her she was not to come, but she did, unannounced.
The man and another person were sleeping in the home when Prebish arrived.
Trimbur wrote that she used a cooler to smash in the glass at the rear entrance to the home, then produced a 9-mm automatic hand gun.
The man told the state police investigator that Prebish said she was going to kill him, and then the man told Trimbur he heard her rack the slide of the pistol.
“She then fired 10 rounds into the residence,” Trimbur wrote. “(The man) retrieved his handgun from his bedroom and took cover behind a wall near the kitchen.”
According to the affidavit, after Prebish had finished firing her gun, the man fired two rounds at her.
Meanwhile, the other occupant of the home, who was not identified, called 911.
Trimbur wrote that Prebish drove to Cherry Run Road, just west of Muskrat Slide Road off U.S. Route 422 in Plumcreek Township, where troopers conducted a felony stop.
“They observed her to have injuries and provided medical attention till EMS arrived,” Trimbur wrote. “Prebish was emitting an odor of an alcoholic beverage at the time. She was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where she was treated and admitted.”
State police said she was alert and conscious and was interviewed at the Pittsburgh hospital.
McClelland’s office said a warrant has been issued for Prebish, on charges that include first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and burglary, and 10 third-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.