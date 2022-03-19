The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said this week that its deputies have received several reports from individuals about an attempted scam.
The sheriff’s office said those individuals received calls from someone identifying themselves as “Officer Williams” of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and stating there was a warrant for the individual’s arrest.
“Officer Williams” then requested payment over the phone to take care of the warrant and fines.
The sheriff’s office said, if a warrant has been issued, the target of that warrant would not be contacted by phone.
Sheriff Robert Fyock said his deputies do not ask for any type of payment over the phone.
He said, when money is owed for fines, costs and restitution, it is paid to the Clerk of Courts office located in the Indiana County Courthouse.
He asked residents to please not fall for these scams or give anyone whom you cannot verify their identity any personal information.
If you feel that it may be a scam, Fyock said, you can simply say that you want to verify their identity and will call them right back.
Ensure you are using the correct contact phone number for the agency and not using the phone number that the caller provided.
All agency phone numbers are readily available by simply typing their name in a search engine on the web.