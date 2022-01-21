DERRY TOWNSHIP — State police in the Kiski Valley are looking for Charles Raymond Hull Jr., 33, of Daisytown, Washington County, in one of multiple cases against him regarded as “inactive” in the state court files.
Hull faces two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and one felony count of receiving stolen property after a break-in between Dec. 6 at midnight and Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. at a house along Derry Lane.
State police were told by an 81-year-old Blairsville-area man and a 74-year-old Blairsville-area woman that someone went into a safe in the basement of their home and removed approximately $16,500 in various U.S. currency.
Troopers said Hull was identified as a suspect in that incident. State police said their investigation is ongoing.