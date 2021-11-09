One of four suspects in the Feb. 14, 2020, shooting of a man and robbery of four tenants at two homes along Wayne Avenue in Indiana has been sentenced to 57 months to 10 years in a state correctional institution.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark also ordered 12 months of re-entry supervision for Daron Reel Jr., 20, of Philadelphia.
Authorities said Reel, who had been an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in the university’s Academic Affairs Division, is the accused shooter and faced an additional count of attempted homicide.
However, in plea court on Aug. 16, Reel agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of robbery in which serious bodily injury was inflicted.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., and the man who was reported to be wounded suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Officers said the slug entered his chin, went through his neck and lodged in his shoulder.
All four suspects have been held in Indiana County Jail since their arrest, with Reel being held in lieu of $300,000 bond, while the others are being held in lieu of $150,000 bond apiece, awaiting separate court dates before Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Nafis Harper, 24, of Bensalem, Bucks County, faces a plea court appearance on Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Samuel Wilson, 22, of Philadelphia, faces a criminal call on Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, faces a criminal call on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m.