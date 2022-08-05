The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said storms accompanied a slow-moving cold front that crawled through Indiana County and vicinity Thursday afternoon.
There were widespread power outages, including some affecting 2,200 REA customers across its service area, including Indiana and Clymer in Indiana County.
There also were outages reported in Cherry Tree, Saltsburg, and Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, Green, Montgomery, Pine and Young townships that were tackled by FirstEnergy crews.
Outages also were reported to FirstEnergy Penelec and West Penn Power crews in portions of Armstrong, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties, as well as various Cambria County communities from Northern Cambria and Hastings to Johnstown.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, winds gusted to 33 mph at the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, before dying down around the airport by 4:35 p.m.
The winds kept blowing in other locations further east.
They brought a tree down along Route 119 South in Center Township, bringing out Homer City and Coral/Graceton volunteer firefighters to deal with the damage and provide traffic control.
At about the same time, utility lines came down on Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township, bringing out Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Co., while another tree came down on Route 286 West bringing out Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Co.
Moments later, Indiana Fire Association was dispatched in two directions by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, tackling trees along Route 119 North in Rayne Township and along Wayne Avenue in White Township.
Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co. then was called out just after 4:30 p.m. for two reports of utility lines down along High Street in Cherry Tree.
After 5 p.m., there were more calls, including utility lines down in Rayne Township (Creekside Volunteer Fire Co. called) and Cherryhill Township (Clymer Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 called). After 7 p.m., Commodore fire department was dispatched to Fir Road in Green Township for utility lines down.
Cherry Tree volunteers went out on another tree at 5:45 p.m. along Hazelet Church Road in Montgomery Township and Pine Township Volunteer Fire Co. went out minutes later for a tree down along Mount Zion Road in Pine Township.