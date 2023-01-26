A mix of snow, sleet and rain triggered numerous problems on area roadways Wednesday.
At 7:50 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to a single-vehicle accident along U.S. Route 22 East in Burrell Township.
Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company said the vehicle slid into the median, and injuries were negligible.
Just under an hour later, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was dispatched with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from Troop A, Indiana, to an accident along state Route 286 East in Cherryhill Township.
At 9:24 a.m., Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with Indiana state troopers to an accident along Route 286 in Young Township.
Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company said later in the morning that the roadway still was partially blocked and road conditions reported as poor. Motorists were asked to “drive slow and use caution in the area.”
Deteriorating conditions were reported elsewhere as well. At 9:42 a.m., Clyde and Armagh & East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with state police from Troop A, Indiana, to an accident along state Route 259 in West Wheatfield Township.
An hour later, state troopers had another destination in Cherryhill Township, as the Indiana officers joined Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company to deal with an accident along U.S. Route 422 East.
Trees were a problem in two locations in the noon hour. Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company tackled a downed tree along Pumphouse Road in East Wheatfield Township, while Clyde Volunteer Fire Company responded to a tree down along Hunt Street in Armagh.
Utility lines went down in at least two locations Wednesday afternoon. Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters went to state Route 403 North in Pine Township at 1 p.m., while Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters were sent to Marshall Heights Road in Buffington Township at 4:05 p.m.
There also was a call for Marion Center and Plumville District volunteers to tackle traffic control on U.S. Route 119 North in East Mahoning Township.
Weather has been a problem for drivers throughout this week. State police at Troop A, Indiana, released details of a Monday morning crash along U.S. Route 22 some 700 feet east of Harry Boring Road in West Wheatfield Township.
Troopers said a Nissan driven by Thomas P. Lo Jr., 46, of Irvine, Calif., lost control on the snow and ice and struck a pickup truck driven by Dane A. Peruso, 33, of South Fork, Cambria County.
There were no injuries in the 8:16 a.m. Monday accident. Lo was cited for driving outside of his traffic lane and Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the matter.